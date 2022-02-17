Another Drive-Thru Chipotle Just Opened In Utah

What’s better than Chipotle? A drive-thru Chipotle!

A new drive-thru Chipotle has just opened up in Riverton, Utah — the state’s fourth “Chipotlane” location. It’s located at 4599 W. Partridge Hill Lane and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m., according to ABC 4 .

This is the second drive-thru Chipotle to open in Utah this month. The South Jordan location opened in early February at 3561 West 11400 South. There are two other locations in Provo and Cedar City. With the addition of the Riverton store, Utah now has 15 total Chipotle locations.

This isn’t your typical drive-thru, however. The “Chipotlane” is used to pick up online orders, not to make new ones like you would at other fast food restaurants.

The Riverton location is currently hiring for full- and part-time positions.

If you’re planning on paying the new drive-thru Chipotle a visit, be sure to sign up for Chipotle Rewards so you can snag free chips and guacamole after your first purchase!