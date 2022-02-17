Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Most Glamorous Cities For 2022

What do you think of when you think of glamour? What usually comes to mind is fancy clothing, shopping, and everything attractive.

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the 25 most glamorous cities in the entire country. The list was based on data from five different categories: status and wealth, fine dining, beauty, fashion, and entertainment.

One Arizona city made the list. Scottsdale came in at number 21.

Data found that most major cities in the US landed on the list, with San Francisco coming out on top.

According to the study, here are the top 25 most glamorous cities in the United States:

San Francisco, Calif. New York, N.Y. Miami, Fla. Washington, D.C. Seattle, Wash. Chicago, Ill. Los Angeles, Calif. Boston, Mass. Las Vegas, Nev. Honolulu, Hawaii Houston, Texas Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Atlanta, Ga. Portland, Ore. Dallas, Texas Jersey City, N.J. Philadelphia, Pa. Tampa, Fla. St. Louis, Mo. San Diego, Calif. Scottsdale, Ariz. New Orleans, La. Denver, Colo. Pasadena, Calif. Glendale, Calif.

Click here to check out the full study of America’s most glamorous cities.