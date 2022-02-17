Machine Gun Kelly Flaunts Shooting Skills For NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Kelly Fisher

February 17, 2022

Machine Gun Kelly Album Listening Party
Photo: Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly is showing off some impressive three-point shots ahead of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, slated for Friday (February 18) in the “my ex’s best friend” singer’s hometown. NBA Shooting Coach Chris Matthews — “Lethal Shooter” — shared a video on Instagram, showing that “Machine Gun Kelly knows if he touches the rim we start the workout over! He’s been going hard in the gym getting ready for All-Star weekend. Look forward to seeing this celebrity game on Friday. Do your thing bro.”

MGK is set to play in the All-Star Celebrity Game alongside country singer-songwriter Jimmie Allen, rapper Quavo, Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint, and pro skateboarder Nyah Houston, among others on his team. The other team will include rapper Jack Harlow, singer-songwriter Kane Brown, comedian Tiffany Haddish, and Mayor of Cleveland Justin Bibb, among others. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, set for the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, is set to air on ESPN on Friday at 7 p.m. ET, according to information from the NBA.

The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game slated for Sunday, February 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. The game is taking place during the 75th anniversary season of the NBA, according to a press release from the NBA last year. Watch MGK sink some impressive shots here:

