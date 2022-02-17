Man Was Arrested Twice Hours Before He Attacked Oregon Woman In Shower

An Oregon woman taking a shower was suddenly attacked by a man who was arrested hours before the incident, according to KOIN.

The incident happened on February 12 at a home on SW 7th Street in Corvallis, Oregon. The suspect, later identified as Garrett Caspino, entered the residence and went to the bathroom, where the victim was showering, according to authorities. Police claim the man tried opening the shower door while pulling down his pants.

The woman struggled against Caspino as she tried to get away, but he ended up shoving her against the wall and even choking her, cops say. The victim's screams woke up her boyfriend, who rushed to the bathroom to find his girlfriend laying on the floor and Caspino standing over her, authorities claim.

The boyfriend reportedly confronted the suspect, who fled the scene. He later called the police, who surrounded the area and eventually caught Caspino, according to officials. KOIN also found out some troubling information about the suspect before the alleged crime took place:

"Corvallis police had arrested Caspino two separate times for criminal trespassing just a couple of hours before the attack. However, officials say Caspino was not booked or lodged due to the crime’s lack of severity, and he was instead cited to appear in court."

Caspino was booked into Benton County Jail on various charges, including first-degree burglary, menacing, strangulation, coercion, and first-degree attempted harassment and sexual abuse.