Mary J. Blige Confirms Dr. Dre Will Be Involved With Her Next Album

Earlier this week, Dr. Dre let the cat out of the bag when he mentioned that he was talking to Mary J. Blige about working together on her next project. Now, the queen herself has confirmed that Dre will be heavily involved with her next body of work.

On Thursday, February 17, The Breakfast Club release its new interview with Mary J. Blige following her legendary performance at the Super Bowl LVI Pepsi Halftime show. During their conversation, DJ Envy brought up Dre's comments about him producing Blige's album and asked her if it's really happening. The singer confirmed the news and explained where the idea came from.

"We didn't plan it. We were just talking about it," Blige explained. "That was something I've always wanted to do. Do a produced album by Dr. Dre because everything he does, you know you're going to get smashes and you know it's going to be excellent because Dre is amazing. I was like 'Yo this is a dream come true for me. I want you to produce an album for me' and he was like 'Oh my God! This is a dream come true for me!' And then boom here we are. It's really happening."