Murfreesboro Firefighters Investigate Explosion Near Railway

Middle Tennessee first responders battled a fire late Wednesday (February 16) night following reports of an explosion.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a reported explosion around 10:42 p.m. Wednesday under the Old Salem Road bridge near the railroad tracks, WKRN reports. The fire, which is believed to have been caused by a small propane tank exploding, was quickly doused by firefighters.

No injuries were reported as a result of the explosion, however officials said that a homeless man's belongings and tent were damaged in the fire. The nearby Clearview Apartments, at 602 Old Salem Road, also reportedly received some damage during the explosion when some of the complex's windows were busted.

Murfreesboro Fire shared photos from the incident to social media, depicting crews battling the blaze during the night. Officials also updated the community that the scene was cleared.

During the course of the investigation and response, the CXS trains were placed on hold. As of Thursday (February 17) morning, the scene has been cleared and the railway reopened. No other information has been released.