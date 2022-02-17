Nevada Is Home To One Of America's Most Glamorous Cities For 2022

By Ginny Reese

February 17, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

What do you think of when you think of glamour? What usually comes to mind is fancy clothing, shopping, and everything attractive. 

24/7 Wall St. released a list of the 25 most glamorous cities in the entire country. The list was based on data from five different categories: status and wealth, fine dining, beauty, fashion, and entertainment.

One Nevada city made the list. Las Vegas came in at number nine. 

Data found that most major cities in the US landed on the list, with San Francisco coming out on top. 

According to the study, here are the top 25 most glamorous cities in the United States:

  1. San Francisco, Calif. 
  2. New York, N.Y. 
  3. Miami, Fla. 
  4. Washington, D.C. 
  5. Seattle, Wash. 
  6. Chicago, Ill. 
  7. Los Angeles, Calif. 
  8. Boston, Mass. 
  9. Las Vegas, Nev. 
  10. Honolulu, Hawaii 
  11. Houston, Texas 
  12. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 
  13. Atlanta, Ga. 
  14. Portland, Ore. 
  15. Dallas, Texas 
  16. Jersey City, N.J.
  17. Philadelphia, Pa. 
  18. Tampa, Fla. 
  19. St. Louis, Mo.
  20. San Diego, Calif. 
  21. Scottsdale, Ariz. 
  22. New Orleans, La. 
  23. Denver, Colo. 
  24. Pasadena, Calif. 
  25. Glendale, Calif. 

Click here to check out the full study of America’s most glamorous cities. 

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.