Nick Cannon Responds To Rumor About Wanting His Ex Mariah Carey Back

Nick Cannon had fans of his talk show and his music thinking that he was trying to win back his ex-wife Mariah Carey with his new song "Alone," which he dropped on Valentine's Day. The song itself samples the iconic singer's 1990 hit "Love Takes Time" and does contain lyrics that might lead some fans to believe he's still pining over Mariah.

Unfortunately, that's not the case. On Wednesday, February 16, Cannon took some time out on his talk show to explain the real meaning behind his new song. The father of Carey's two children clarified that his song "Alone" actually doesn't have anything to do with his feelings for his ex-wife. He also claimed that getting back together with Carey at this point is "impossible."

"The song is really about reflection," Cannon said about the song. "You realize 'Man I really messed up.' I had probably the greatest situation, I had my dream girl and I messed it up."