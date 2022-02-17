Nick Cannon Responds To Rumor About Wanting His Ex Mariah Carey Back
By Tony M. Centeno
February 17, 2022
Nick Cannon had fans of his talk show and his music thinking that he was trying to win back his ex-wife Mariah Carey with his new song "Alone," which he dropped on Valentine's Day. The song itself samples the iconic singer's 1990 hit "Love Takes Time" and does contain lyrics that might lead some fans to believe he's still pining over Mariah.
Unfortunately, that's not the case. On Wednesday, February 16, Cannon took some time out on his talk show to explain the real meaning behind his new song. The father of Carey's two children clarified that his song "Alone" actually doesn't have anything to do with his feelings for his ex-wife. He also claimed that getting back together with Carey at this point is "impossible."
"The song is really about reflection," Cannon said about the song. "You realize 'Man I really messed up.' I had probably the greatest situation, I had my dream girl and I messed it up."
Cannon and Carey were together from 2008 - 2016 and became the parents of two, beautiful 10-year-old twin babies, Moroccan and Monroe. In the song off his upcoming mixtape, Cannon doesn't call out Mariah by name but he does rap about wanting his old thing back and how much he misses his previous relationship.
"I say I'm cool when I know I miss it/I'd trade it all for the case if I could have you back/If I could go back where we started at," Cannon raps.
It's safe to say that Cannon has moved on from his life with pop diva. Cannon has since went on to become a father to several other children with four different mothers within the past 14 months. Including Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon has seven children in total and recently revealed his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi is on the way.