'Oh This Guy's Crazy': Arizona Dentist Performs Dental Implants On Himself

One Arizona dentist performed a dental implant procedure on himself using robotic technology, reported AZ Family.

Flagstaff dentist David Yang said, "People who don't understand the product go, 'Oh this guy's crazy.'"

The dentist used YOMI robotic technology. After hearing about the impending procedure, even YOMI representatives had hesitations. Yang said, "They were like; we're going to have to talk to legal about this!"

Yang dug deeper into the YOMI technology and decided that using it on himself would not be difficult. He said, "The robotic system allows us to be more precise. The chance of having something malfunctioning or having damage to the patient, it's basically all taken care of."

Yang wasn't in the room alone during the procedure. There were two dental assistants in the room making sure that the robotic arm was doing everything it was supposed to do.

Yang said, "It will lock you into place. And then, the YOMI will tell you: hey basically I need you to move 20 degrees towards the patient's head, left, right, wherever it needs to go. And when it gets to the exact plant site that I have an implant, it will lock itself in."

Yang said that on a scale of one to ten, his level of pain during the procedure was a 0.5. He joked, "I had a nice steak dinner last night."