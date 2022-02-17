Oli Sykes Explains Why Ed Sheeran Collaboration Was 'The Perfect Challenge'

After stunning the BRIT Awards by performing "Bad Habits" with Bring Me The Horizon, Ed Sheeran has officially released the unlikely collaboration.

The pop star and BMTH singer Oli Sykes discussed the new version of the song with BBC 1.

“I really enjoyed the show last week and I think people will really like the new version," Sheeran said. "Excited to get it out.”

“From receiving the email asking whether we’d like to open the BRITs with Ed Sheeran to us chatting and bouncing ideas to rehearsing and then performing and now releasing, this has needless to say been pretty mental," Sykes confessed. "But we are all about pushing the boundaries of our own and other genres, so this felt like the perfect challenge.”

Listen to "Bad Habits" featuring BMTH above.

This isn't the only collaboration Sheeran and BMTH have in the works. After their performance, the singer-songwriter revealed that he would love to write an original song with the rockers.

"We're going to write a song together," he said. "Playing with Bring Me The Horizon was a dream. I got in touch with [Oli Sykes] and we were going to write together but then the pandemic happened, so we were in touch – I've been a fan for a long time."