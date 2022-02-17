Remains Linked To Decades-Old Cold Cases Found Throughout New Mexico

Human remains belonging to multiple men and women were found throughout Albuquerque — and detectives and police are now trying to link them to several murder cases.

In 1994, a road cleaning crew came across bones which turned out to be human remains, according to KOAT. Now, cold case detective Liz Thompson is working to determine family trees to link these remains to homicide cases, many of which are still unsolved. In the specific spot Thompson showed KOAT reporter Nancy Laflin, the remains of a woman who was murdered at 30 to 40 years old lie. Thompson believes the remains have been there for about a year.

Now, police and Thompson are hoping to find answers in this decades-old cold case. To do so, they're testing bones in other cold cases that involve human remains being found throughout Albuquerque.

Here's a look at the cold cases police are working with, according to KOAT:

1979: Man's body found along I-25 near Rio Bravo

1988: Man's remains found in an alley near Bell and Broadway

1997: Woman's skeletal remains found in a ditch near Central and 106th Street

2003: Man's jaw found in Arroyo near Academy and McKinney; his skull was found in 2004

2013: Woman's skeletal remains found near Broadway and Murray

Police also encouraging those who are searching their own family tree to share their Ancestry or 23 And Me results with law enforcement via public profile. Crime Stoppers is also offering rewards for any information regarding these unsolved homicides.