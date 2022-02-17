This Is The Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

February 17, 2022

Dinner
Photo: Getty Images

One of the best experiences you can have in life is an amazing meal from a restaurant. Sometimes you may have to pay a little extra or even travel just to get a taste of that food everyone's talking about. Whether it's a hole-in-the-wall local gem or a pristine fine-dining establishment, there's no shortage of exceptional eating moments in the United States.

That's what Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in every state. If you're looking for a life-changing meal in Washington, writers say you should drop by...

Archipelago!

Here's what the website had to say about the restaurant and its offerings:

"Archipelago is a small restaurant where most ingredients are sourced from BIPOC and woman-led small farms, producers, and small businesses in the area. The tasting menu consists of nine to 12 courses with a focus on seasonal ingredients which are transformed into American-Filipino fusion food. This reviewer was blown away, stating "No surprise they have 35 5-star reviews to date. I'm from Jersey City and spend many, many weekends eating in NYC. I've experienced a decent amount of fine dining, tasting menu, and curated experiences… never have I experience quite something like this."

You can find this extravagant restaurant at 5607 Rainier Ave S. in Seattle. They're available for dine-in only.

Click here to check out other restaurants serving stellar experiences across the country.

