This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of Alabama

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as having the best bread in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best bread in every state, which included Perry's Steakhouse and Grille as the top choice for Alabama.

"Be sure to start off an amazing steak dinner at Perry's Steakhouse and Grille by indulging in some of their bread," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "Served fresh with a 'delectable' butter, this meal starter is one that will leave you both impressed and full. As one Yelp reviewer puts it, "be sure to say yes to the bread!"

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best bread in every state: