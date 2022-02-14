This Alabama Restaurant Has The Best Pancakes In The State

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as having the best pancakes in Alabama.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best pancakes in every state, which included Over Easy as the top choice for Alabama.

"This local spot is serving up pancakes two ways: traditional buttermilk pancakes or oatmeal pancakes. If you want both, you can do that too with the trio breakfast that has one of each pancake and a slice of golden French toast," Eat This, Not That's Megan Dubois wrote.

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best pancakes in every state: