This Restaurant Has The Best Bread In All Of Connecticut

A Hartford restaurant is being credited as having the best bread in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best bread in every state, which included Salute as the top choice for Connecticut.

"One item at Salute that just may be more famous than their incomparable Rose Pasta is their bread," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Natale wrote. "'Their almost-famous garlic bread needs to be famous because it is the BEST garlic bread I've ever laid my eyes on!' one Yelp reviewer proclaims."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best bread in every state: