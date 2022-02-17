Video Shows Olympic Skier Lose Control, Flies Off Halfpipe, Hits Cameraman

A Finnish olympic freestyle skier lost control and crashed into a camera man during his halfpipe qualifying round of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Jon Sallinen, 21, crashed during both of his halfpipe qualifying runs on Thursday (February 17), the first of which resulted in him drifting out and colliding with the nearby cameraman, as shown in the video below.

Sallinen later attempted a second run, which resulted in him falling once again and having to walk up the halfpipe to get his ski poles, which were airborne during the crash.

“Sometimes if you mess up the takeoff like I did right there, that’s the worst outcome,” Sallinen said via the AP. “I was lucky not to land on my head and then maybe get a little cushion from the camera guy. ... I hope he’s all good.

“At the same time, I landed straight on my collarbone and I felt some movement, heard some cracking in there. I hope it’s not broken, but it’s really painful right now.”