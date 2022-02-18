2Pac's Mom Afeni Shakur Will Be Highlighted In Upcoming Biopic

Hip-Hop fans are familiar with Tupac Shakur's life and death thanks to previous biopics, but now Pac's followers will get to see what his mother's life was like just before the iconic rapper was born.

In a special report from Variety published Thursday, February 17, actress Jasmine Guy, who penned Shakur's 2005 biography Afeni Shakur: Evolution of a Revolutionary, and Dina LaPolt, who's worked with the Shakur estate for years, confirmed that a biopic about Afeni's life is in the works. The film, called Peace, Love & Respect; the Afeni Shakur/Panther 21 story, will follow Shakur's life as a Black Panther between 1969 and 1971. This is the first film to have the complete support of the Shakur estate.

“I was honored when Afeni asked me to author her biography," Guy said. "Now, I have the opportunity to honor her life and her legacy on the screen, and I am very excited to share her remarkable story this way.”

The plot will center around the time when Shakur was arrested and charged with conspiracy to bomb police stations in New York along with 20 other Black Panthers on April 2, 1969 to the day her son, Tupac, was born on June 1971. We'll also get to see flashbacks of her childhood and teenaged years in between. Guy and writer-director Jamal Joseph, who was arrested with Shakur and the Panther 21, will serve as executive producers. Joseph, who was the youngest member of the Panther 21 at the time, also wrote the 2006 book Tupac Shakur Legacy and is developing a limited series.

“Afeni Shakur lived a life of challenge, power, rebelliousness, genius and beauty,” Jamal said. “This is an origin story of a fierce, sexy, trailblazing, woman in Blackness Super Hero!”

The film is still being shopped to production companies so there's no confirmation on a release date at this time.