Bat Falcon Spotted In U.S. For The First Time

A bat falcon was recently spotted in the U.S. for the first time, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced in a post shared on its verified Facebook account Tuesday (February 18).

The unique bird was seen at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in South Texas in December and captured in photos shared by the agency.

“Everyone that can catch a glimpse is looking at this bat falcon right now,” the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wrote. “This is the first recorded time that a bat falcon has ever been seen in the U.S.!”

The bat falcon typically weighs 4.8 to 8.6 ounces and breeds in Mexico, as well as Central and South America, the agency said in a Facebook post initially shared in December.