Bob Saget Makes Final Appearance in Desiigner's "Bakin'" Music Video

“Full House, Nick at Nite, Bob Saget used to rock me to sleep at night man,” Desiigner told Rolling Stone. “It was a starstruck moment for me seeing him bumping to my music. After he passed away, it was different seeing that now that he’s back with the universe. We want to turn this up for Bob, you could say this is a going home party for him.”

Saget can be seen in the video having a great time cooking bacon while rapping the lyrics to "Bakin'." Whoo Kid, who co-wrote and produced the record with Slushii, said that it was his idea to recruit Saget for the production. The comedian's scene was shot in mid-December just weeks before he passed away due to head trauma. After his passing, "edgier scenes" from the video were edited down to avoid portraying the late actor in a negative light since his family hadn't seen the final cut. Nonetheless, the process of recruiting Saget was a hilarious experience.

“We needed a chef for the video and I remember thinking, ‘Who the f**k is gonna be the chef who can make it weird?’” Whoo Kid said. “Then immediately I thought ‘Bob Saget!’ Nobody on set believed me when I said he’d come until he actually drove up and rang the bell, like this was a Full House episode. When you have rappers pull up for videos, they bring a Maybach, or rent a Lambo, they show off. He shows up and parks his Lexus on the grass and comes in looking like a dad.”

Bob Saget has always been a lowkey hip-hop head and has even posted Desiigner's "Panda" lyrics on social media in the past. Watch the full video for Desiigner, DJ Whoo Kid and Slushii's "Bakin'" below.