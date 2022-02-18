Channing Tatum Visits Texas Military Base To Promote New Movie

By Dani Medina

February 18, 2022

A Texas military base got a special visitor last week!

Channing Tatum paid a visit to Joint Base San Antonio on February 9 to promote his new movie, Dog. He also met with military members and learned about different missions, according to FOX 29.

According to a Facebook post from 37th Training Wing, the 21 Jump Street actor got an "exclusive behind-the-scenes" look at the 341st Military Working Dog Training Squadron. "With his new movie 'Dog' hitting theaters this week, our MWD personnel and families previewed the premier and showcased their work to the USO & film crew team! What an AMAZING opportunity and feature for our hard-working team!" the military training group said.

Tatum also visited the Lt. Col. Daniel E. Holland Military Working Dog Hospital and the MWD Whelping facility at the Lackland Base, according to FOX 29. His tour finished with a visit to the 902nd Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal unit at the JBSA-Chapman Annex.

Dog comes out in theaters Friday (February 18). Here's what it's about, according to iMBD:

"Two former Army Rangers are paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs (Channing Tatum) and Lulu (a Belgian Malinois dog) buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, they'll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness."
