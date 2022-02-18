Channing Tatum Visits Texas Military Base To Promote New Movie

A Texas military base got a special visitor last week!

Channing Tatum paid a visit to Joint Base San Antonio on February 9 to promote his new movie, Dog. He also met with military members and learned about different missions, according to FOX 29.

According to a Facebook post from 37th Training Wing, the 21 Jump Street actor got an "exclusive behind-the-scenes" look at the 341st Military Working Dog Training Squadron. "With his new movie 'Dog' hitting theaters this week, our MWD personnel and families previewed the premier and showcased their work to the USO & film crew team! What an AMAZING opportunity and feature for our hard-working team!" the military training group said.