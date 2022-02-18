Chris Brown Is Being Investigated Over 2 Battery Allegations In Miami

Chris Brown is back under the microscope after new reports allege that he was involved in not one but two separate battery cases in Miami.

In a report published by NBC 6 South Florida on Wednesday, February 16, the "Iffy" singer was confirmed to be the person named in a recent police report from an unidentified woman who alleges that Brown shoved one of his fingers in her mouth that reportedly had a white powdery, substance on it. According to the police report, the woman and her friend were invited to the singer's suite at a Miami Beach hotel in 2020. The woman reportedly blacked out for several ours and eventually woke up in the suite without her phone or her friend.

This incident happened two days after the woman attended a party on a yacht Brown hosted while docked near Diddy's home in Miami Beach on December 30, 2020. The woman ultimately didn't feel comfortable at that party so she decided to leave. However, she filed the police report recently after she reportedly read an article about a lawsuit that was created in January from a separate woman who was at the same yacht party.

The first victim alleges that she was "drugged and raped" on the yacht. She told police that her memory became fuzzy after her second drink. However, she did manage to see the apology text Brown sent her, in which he also asked her to take a Plan B pill. The first victim is seeking $20 million in damages.

The singer recently commented on the initial allegations in an Instagram post back in January. He claims that the lawsuit is part of a "pattern of cap."

"I HOPE YALL SEE THIS PATTERN OF 🧢 whenever im releasing music or projects, "THEY" try to pull some real bulls**t," Brown wrote. He followed up his statement with an image of him wearing five caps on top of each other.

So far, Brown has not commented on the second allegation.