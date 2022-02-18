Doja Cat Makes Us Laugh With Hilarious Celebrity Impressions

It's no secret that Doja Cat is one of the funniest stars out there right now, with her Tik Tok of 18.8 million followers featuring tons of comedic videos. The "Say So" singer recently took to Tik Tok to do celebrity impressions.

"Do your best ___ impression," the popular Tik Tok filter reads, as Doja Cat waits for the rapidly firing celebrity names to stop and land on the one that she has to do an impression on.

The first celebrity victim: Drew Barrymore. The singer purses her lips in classic Drew Barrymore fashion, and moves her lips and head to the side. She then moves on to making a big smile for Oprah. Samuel L. Jackson gets a passionate "What!," Elvis Presley gets a creepy stare, and Beyonce gets skipped altogether.

"Beyonce is omnipotent you can't do impressions of such beings," she responded to a comment about her skipping Beyonce.

Kevin Hart and Al Pacino are also in the lineup of celebrities she does impressions of.

"I hope that you liked it, I hoped you liked the video of me doing impressions of different celebrities," the singer says to her fans at the end, as it cuts to her humorously screaming with the video ending abruptly.

Doja Cat recently covered "Celebrity Skin" by popular 90's band, Hole, for Taco Bell’s Super Bowl LVI commercial.

Watch the full Tik Tok video below.