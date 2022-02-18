Gunna To Perform As A Hologram At The 'Digital House of Moves'

Gunna is looking to take over the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend by any means necessary. The Georgia native is already set to appear alongside DJ Khaled on Saturday night before the big game. Now you can watch him perform his smash hit at any time even while you're at home.

On Wednesday, February 17, Hennessy, the Official Spirit of the NBA, WNBA and G League, announced its Digital House of Moves. The first-of-its-kind digital experience will allow visitors access to its three floors full of interactive activities.

On the main floor, everyone will be able to see the detailed hologram of Gunna performing his hit song "pushin P" off his DS4Ever album. On the lower floor, discover new digital art installations from the likes of contemporary artist Felipe Pantone, basketball documentarist Kevin Couliau, streetwear icon Daömey and Victor Solomon, who's the star of Hennessy’s Make Moves That Start Movements campaign and designer of the new Kia Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Trophy. The top floor will feature a virtual bar where you can find recipes for Hennessy’s NBA-themed cocktails to make and sip on during all the NBA All-Star Weekend events.

“After releasing our Hennessy 8 NFTs earlier this year, we knew Hennessy had to stay engaged with our digital community,” said Jasmin Allen, Senior Vice President of Hennessy US. “Pivoting from an in-person activation in Cleveland to an immersive digital experience will allow us to continue connecting with our consumers in new, innovative ways.”

All visitors to the Digital House of Moves can also sign up to win prizes like a an autographed Russell Westbrook jersey. Holographic Gunna's debut coincides with his upcoming performance at the State Farm NBA All-Star Saturday Night concert. The YSL Records signee is expected to join Khaled during his set along with Mary J. Blige, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Gunna, Ludacris and Migos.