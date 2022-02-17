Here's Your Full Guide To The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend In Cleveland
By Hannah DeRuyter
February 17, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
The 2022 NBA All-Star weekend is quickly approaching and soon Downtown Cleveland will be filled with celebrities, athletes and fans.
With several events to keep track of over the next three days, here is your guide to the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend:
Friday, February 18:
Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Wolstein Center
- Teams: Walton vs Nique
- Where to watch: ESPN
- Get your tickets here
Team Walton:
Coach: Bill Walton
Roster:
- Jimmie Allen (Singer, songwriter)
- Brittney Elena (Host, actress, athlete and model)
- Machine Gun Kelly (Singer, songwriter)
- Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)
- Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner)
- Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)
- Matt James (ABC's The Bachelor)
- Quavo (Rapper, recording artist)
- Ranveer Singh (Actor)
- Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)
Team Nique:
Coach: Dominique Wilkins
Roster:
- Anuel AA (Rapper)
- Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)
- Kane Brown (Singer, songwriter)
- Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)
- Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)
- Tiffany Haddish (Comedian, actress and author)
- Jack Harlow (Rapper, recording artist)
- Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)
- Anjali Ranadivé (Singer, songwriter)
- Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)
Clorox Rising Stars - 3 Game Tournament
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Teams: Barry, Isiah, Payton and Worthy
- Where to watch: TNT
- Get your tickets here
Team Barry:
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Dyson Daniels, G League Ignite
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets
- Jae’Sean Tate, Houston Rockets
- Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic
Team Isiah:
- Precious Achiuwa, Toronto Raptors
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
- Saddiq Bey, Detroit Pistons
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Tyrese Haliburton, Sacramento Kings
- Jaden Hardy, G League Ignite
- Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons
Team Payton:
- LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls
- Chris Duarte, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)
- Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
- Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell)
- Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)
- Jaden McDaniels, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (Injured, will not play)
Team Worthy:
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
- MarJon Beauchamp, G League Ignite
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
- Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic
Saturday, February 19:
NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Location: Wolstein Center
- Where to watch: NBA TV
- Get your tickets here
NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Wolstein Center
- Teams: Morgan State vs. Howard University
- Where to watch: NBA TV, TNT, ESPN2
- Get your tickets here
State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Where to watch: TNT
- Get your tickets here
Events:
Taco Bell Skills Challenge
Team Rooks:
- Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors
- Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons
- Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
Team Cavs:
- Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
Team Antetokounmpos:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
- Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
MTN DEW 3-Point Contest
- CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
- Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
- Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors
- Luke Kennard, LA Clippers
- Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets
AT&T Slam Dunk
- Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
- Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors
- Obi Toppin, New York Knicks
- Jalen Green, Houston Rockets
Sunday, February 20:
NBA Legends Awards
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Where to watch: NBA TV
NBA G League Next Gem Game
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Location: Wolstein Center
- Teams: G League Ignite vs. Cleveland Charge
- Where to watch: NBA TV
- Get your tickets here
71st NBA All-Star Game
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Where to watch: TNT, TBS
- Get your tickets here