Here's Your Full Guide To The 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend In Cleveland

The 2022 NBA All-Star weekend is quickly approaching and soon Downtown Cleveland will be filled with celebrities, athletes and fans.

With several events to keep track of over the next three days, here is your guide to the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend:

Friday, February 18:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Wolstein Center

Teams: Walton vs Nique

Where to watch: ESPN

Team Walton:

Coach: Bill Walton

Roster:

Jimmie Allen (Singer, songwriter)

(Singer, songwriter) Brittney Elena (Host, actress, athlete and model)

(Host, actress, athlete and model) Machine Gun Kelly (Singer, songwriter)

(Singer, songwriter) Dearica Hamby (Las Vegas Aces forward)

(Las Vegas Aces forward) Noah Carlock (Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner)

(Fanatics All-In Challenge Winner) Nyjah Huston (Olympian, professional skateboarder)

(Olympian, professional skateboarder) Matt James (ABC's The Bachelor)

(ABC's The Bachelor) Quavo (Rapper, recording artist)

(Rapper, recording artist) Ranveer Singh (Actor)

(Actor) Alex Toussaint (Peloton instructor)

Team Nique:

Coach: Dominique Wilkins

Roster:

Anuel AA (Rapper)

(Rapper) Mayor Justin Bibb (Mayor of Cleveland)

(Mayor of Cleveland) Kane Brown (Singer, songwriter)

(Singer, songwriter) Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns defensive end)

(Cleveland Browns defensive end) Booby Gibson (Cleveland Cavaliers legend)

(Cleveland Cavaliers legend) Tiffany Haddish (Comedian, actress and author)

(Comedian, actress and author) Jack Harlow (Rapper, recording artist)

(Rapper, recording artist) Crissa Jackson (Harlem Globetrotters player)

(Harlem Globetrotters player) Anjali Ranadivé (Singer, songwriter)

(Singer, songwriter) Gianmarco Tamberi (Olympic high jump champion)

Clorox Rising Stars - 3 Game Tournament

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Teams: Barry, Isiah, Payton and Worthy

Where to watch: TNT

Team Barry:

Cade Cunningham , Detroit Pistons

, Detroit Pistons Dyson Daniels , G League Ignite

, G League Ignite Evan Mobley , Cleveland Cavaliers

, Cleveland Cavaliers Isaac Okoro , Cleveland Cavaliers

, Cleveland Cavaliers Alperen Sengun , Houston Rockets

, Houston Rockets Jae ’ Sean Tate , Houston Rockets

’ , Houston Rockets Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Team Isiah:

Precious Achiuwa , Toronto Raptors

, Toronto Raptors Desmond Bane , Memphis Grizzlies

, Memphis Grizzlies Saddiq Bey , Detroit Pistons

, Detroit Pistons Anthony Edwards , Minnesota Timberwolves

, Minnesota Timberwolves Tyrese Haliburton , Sacramento Kings

, Sacramento Kings Jaden Hardy , G League Ignite

, G League Ignite Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons

Team Payton:

LaMelo Ball , Charlotte Hornets

, Charlotte Hornets Scottie Barnes , Toronto Raptors

, Toronto Raptors Ayo Dosunmu , Chicago Bulls

, Chicago Bulls Chris Duarte , Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play)

, Indiana Pacers (Injured, will not play) Scoot Henderson , G League Ignite

, G League Ignite Bones Hyland , Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell)

, Denver Nuggets (Injury replacement for Mitchell) Jonathan Kuminga , Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte)

, Golden State Warriors (Injury replacement for Duarte) Jaden McDaniels , Minnesota Timberwolves

, Minnesota Timberwolves Davion Mitchell, Sacramento Kings (Injured, will not play)

Team Worthy:

Cole Anthony , Orlando Magic

, Orlando Magic MarJon Beauchamp , G League Ignite

, G League Ignite Josh Giddey , Oklahoma City Thunder

, Oklahoma City Thunder Jalen Green , Houston Rockets

, Houston Rockets Herbert Jones , New Orleans Pelicans

, New Orleans Pelicans Tyrese Maxey , Philadelphia 76ers

, Philadelphia 76ers Jalen Suggs, Orlando Magic

Saturday, February 19:

NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Wolstein Center

Where to watch: NBA TV

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Wolstein Center

Teams: Morgan State vs. Howard University

Where to watch: NBA TV, TNT, ESPN2

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Where to watch: TNT

Events:

Taco Bell Skills Challenge

Team Rooks:

Scottie Barnes , Toronto Raptors

, Toronto Raptors Cade Cunningham , Detroit Pistons

, Detroit Pistons Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Team Cavs:

Jarrett Allen , Cleveland Cavaliers

, Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland , Cleveland Cavaliers

, Cleveland Cavaliers Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Team Antetokounmpos:

Giannis Antetokounmpo , Milwaukee Bucks

, Milwaukee Bucks Alex Antetokounmpo , Raptors905

, Raptors905 Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

MTN DEW 3-Point Contest

CJ McCollum , New Orleans Pelicans

, New Orleans Pelicans Trae Young , Atlanta Hawks

, Atlanta Hawks Zach LaVine , Chicago Bulls

, Chicago Bulls Desmond Bane , Memphis Grizzlies

, Memphis Grizzlies Karl-Anthony Towns , Minnesota Timberwolves

, Minnesota Timberwolves Fred VanVleet , Toronto Raptors

, Toronto Raptors Luke Kennard , LA Clippers

, LA Clippers Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets

AT&T Slam Dunk

Cole Anthony , Orlando Magic

, Orlando Magic Juan Toscano - Anderson , Golden State Warriors

- , Golden State Warriors Obi Toppin , New York Knicks

, New York Knicks Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Sunday, February 20:

NBA Legends Awards

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Where to watch: NBA TV

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: Wolstein Center

Teams: G League Ignite vs. Cleveland Charge

Where to watch: NBA TV

