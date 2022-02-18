Kelly Clarkson wants to shake things up in a major way. According to Us Weekly, the American Idol alum filed court documents on Monday (February 14) requesting to have her name legally changed. While some fans may think she's seeking to restore her maiden name—Clarkson—legally amid her ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the 'Breakway' singer actually wants to drop Clarkson altogether.

So, what does Clarkson want to change her name to? She reportedly has a "desire" to go by Kelly Brianne, which are her first and middle names. In the documents, Clarkson states "my new name more fully reflects who I am." A court date to hear and review the petition is set for March 28.

Clarkson has not yet addressed this filing publicly. It's unclear whether she intends to change her stage name from Kelly Clarkson to Kelly Brianne, should the name change be granted. Not only has she released all her music under the name Kelly Clarkson, but her successful, eponymous talk show also bears her name.

Though Clarkson kept her maiden name professionally after marrying Blackstock, she did take her husband's surname both legally and privately. Back in August, Clarkson filed paperwork requesting to legally change her name back. "Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as set forth in the proposed judgment," the document reads.

Not only did Clarkson request to have her name legally reverted, but she also filed documents to nudge the courts towards finalizing her still-ongoing divorce from Blackstock. Clarkson asked for a default judgment on her case, which would finalize her divorce without further legal proceedings. While their divorce is not yet finalized, Clarkson also previously requested both she and Blackstock be declared legally single by the court. In her filing, Clarkson told the court they "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life."