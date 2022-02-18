Lifetime Casting Nashville Singles For 'Married At First Sight'

Nashville may be known for its bachelor and bachelorette parties, but what about the marriage scene? If you've been around Nashville long enough, you know the dating scene isn't the best. So why not just skip the "dating" part and go right to saying "I do!"

Lifetime's Married at First Sight is casting in Nashville for season 16 looking for people to take the ultimate leap of faith and marry someone they have never met, WSMV reports.

For those who are unfamiliar with the reality show's premise, it's pretty much exactly how it sounds. Relationship experts pair up potential couples they believe are compatible who agree to get married when they first meet. After living together as a married couple for eight weeks, they will then decide whether to stay married or split up.

"The most important element is that you're truly ready for a commitment," said Donna Driscoll, casting director. "That is really what we're looking for. We're looking for singles who essentially have it all, except for their soulmate."

Over the course of 15 seasons, it's only natural that not every couple has made it last. However, 12 couples are still together and have even welcomed children.

"It's a testament to couples coming in to the experiment truly being ready, because the experiment only has a chance of success if your heart and mind are in the right place," said Driscoll.

In order to be eligible for the show, all singles must be living in Nashville. If you're interested in applying to be part of one of the lucky-in-love couples, fill out the casting application here.