Pike Place Market Is Home To Washington's Tastiest Grilled Cheese

Grilled cheese is classic comfort food, but not all grilled cheeses have to be just bread and dairy. Some restaurants like to spice it up by putting in some greens, meats, and other fun ingredients. You may even find some macaroni, avocado, bacon, or even sweets stuffed in between those pieces of bread.

Since there are many American restaurants putting their own spin on grilled cheese, where can you find the tastiest one in Washington? Eat This, Not That! found the best grilled cheese in each state. The most delicious one in the Evergreen State can be found at...

Beecher's Handmade Cheese!

Here's what writers had to say about this spot:

"Beecher's is not only a retail shop but also a sit-down cafe. And what better way to enjoy their award-winning cheeses than with a grilled cheese sandwich? Located in the heart of the historic Pike Place Market, it's the perfect spot to take a lunch break. While you wait for your sandwich to be served, nosh on some cheese samples and watch the cheesemakers at work. All of the grilled cheeses are made with local whole wheat bread. The lineup includes melts with basil and tomato, kimchi, smoked turkey, and roast beef with arugula."