This Restaurant Has The Best Mac & Cheese In Seattle

Macaroni and cheese is comfort food that makes many Americans happy. Not only does the gooey, cheesiness delicious by itself, but restaurants love to customize the dish with all kinds of fixings. Bacon, veggies, seafood -- you name it!

But enough bragging about mac and cheese -- which restaurant in Seattle boasts the best cheesy dish?

According to Yelp, Wood Shop BBQ came in the No. 1!

This restaurant has a great rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars! Located at 2513 S Jackson St, Wood Shop BBQ has a whole section of its menu dedicated to smoked jalapeno mac and cheese bowls.