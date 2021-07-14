This Restaurant Has The Best Mac & Cheese In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

July 14, 2021

Macaroni and cheese is comfort food that makes many Americans happy. Not only does the gooey, cheesiness delicious by itself, but restaurants love to customize the dish with all kinds of fixings. Bacon, veggies, seafood -- you name it!

But enough bragging about mac and cheese -- which restaurant in Seattle boasts the best cheesy dish?

According to Yelp, Wood Shop BBQ came in the No. 1!

This restaurant has a great rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars! Located at 2513 S Jackson St, Wood Shop BBQ has a whole section of its menu dedicated to smoked jalapeno mac and cheese bowls.

The portobello machaca bowl has their signature mac and cheese topped with meat, pickled red onions, and bbq sauce," the menu reads. Then there's the chili mac bowl that's smothered with their brisket chili. There are a few more to take a peek at here.

Here were the Top 10 highest-rated Seattle restaurants with the best mac and cheese via Yelp:

  1. Wood Shop BBQ
  2. Emma’s BBQ
  3. Beecher’s Handmade Cheese
  4. Lil Red Takeout and Catering
  5. Box Bar
  6. Fat’s Fried Chicken & Waffles
  7. Simply Soulful
  8. Parish Northwest
  9. Cask & Trotter
  10. The Counter At Old Ballard Catering

To check other Seattle restaurants offering great mac and cheese, click here.

