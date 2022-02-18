'Putting In Work': Video Shows Delonte West Playing Basketball Again

By Ginny Reese

February 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

An encouraging video of Delonte West playing basketball again has gone viral, reported Larry Brown Sports.

West was in the NBA from 2004 to 2012. He was back in the gym again after dealing with many personal struggles.

West, 38, has battled with mental health issues and addiction. He was arrested last year after an incident at a Florida police station.

The encouraging video of West back in the gym was taken at Pat Roc Basketball Academy in Maryland. The academy posted photos of West in the gym on Instagram, writing:

"Basketball is a blessing. Today’s #outwork session with #NBA veteran Delonte West. Like riding a bike, jump shot still silky smooth, keep pushing family!"

Check out the video of "Delonte West back putting in work" below:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.