'Putting In Work': Video Shows Delonte West Playing Basketball Again

An encouraging video of Delonte West playing basketball again has gone viral, reported Larry Brown Sports.

West was in the NBA from 2004 to 2012. He was back in the gym again after dealing with many personal struggles.

West, 38, has battled with mental health issues and addiction. He was arrested last year after an incident at a Florida police station.

The encouraging video of West back in the gym was taken at Pat Roc Basketball Academy in Maryland. The academy posted photos of West in the gym on Instagram, writing:

"Basketball is a blessing. Today’s #outwork session with #NBA veteran Delonte West. Like riding a bike, jump shot still silky smooth, keep pushing family!"

Check out the video of "Delonte West back putting in work" below: