Kentucky Men's Basketball Player Gets NIL Deal With Porsche Dealership

One University of Kentucky men's basketball player will be pulling up to campus in a Porsche from now on, reported ESPN. TyTy Washington, freshman standout, announced on Wednesday that he signed a deal with a Porsche dealership in Louisville.

Washington is a projected first-round pick for the 2022 NBA draft and the number 14 recruit in this season's freshman class.

Washington made the announcement on social media. He wrote on Instagram:

"Proud to announce my NIL deal with @porschelouisville and @frank_eaves. Thanks to @rep1basketball, Mike Vine & Jim Haynes."

In the post, Washington added photos of himself behind the wheel of the Porsche Cayenne SUV that sells for more than $80,000.