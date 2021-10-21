Kentucky Men's Basketball Player Gets NIL Deal With Porsche Dealership

By Ginny Reese

October 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

One University of Kentucky men's basketball player will be pulling up to campus in a Porsche from now on, reported ESPN. TyTy Washington, freshman standout, announced on Wednesday that he signed a deal with a Porsche dealership in Louisville.

Washington is a projected first-round pick for the 2022 NBA draft and the number 14 recruit in this season's freshman class.

Washington made the announcement on social media. He wrote on Instagram:

"Proud to announce my NIL deal with @porschelouisville and @frank_eaves. Thanks to @rep1basketball, Mike Vine & Jim Haynes."

In the post, Washington added photos of himself behind the wheel of the Porsche Cayenne SUV that sells for more than $80,000.

Coach John Calipari said that players are not coming to Kentucky for NIL opportunities, but that his players are definitely taking advantage of them.

He said:

"They don't come here because of name, image and likeness, but let me say this: To this point, our players have the most [NIL] transactions on our campus, and there is only really 10 of them taking advantage, and they have the most transactions on this campus. They are benefiting [from] this."
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices