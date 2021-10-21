Kentucky Men's Basketball Player Gets NIL Deal With Porsche Dealership
By Ginny Reese
October 21, 2021
One University of Kentucky men's basketball player will be pulling up to campus in a Porsche from now on, reported ESPN. TyTy Washington, freshman standout, announced on Wednesday that he signed a deal with a Porsche dealership in Louisville.
Washington is a projected first-round pick for the 2022 NBA draft and the number 14 recruit in this season's freshman class.
Washington made the announcement on social media. He wrote on Instagram:
"Proud to announce my NIL deal with @porschelouisville and @frank_eaves. Thanks to @rep1basketball, Mike Vine & Jim Haynes."
In the post, Washington added photos of himself behind the wheel of the Porsche Cayenne SUV that sells for more than $80,000.
Coach John Calipari said that players are not coming to Kentucky for NIL opportunities, but that his players are definitely taking advantage of them.
He said:
"They don't come here because of name, image and likeness, but let me say this: To this point, our players have the most [NIL] transactions on our campus, and there is only really 10 of them taking advantage, and they have the most transactions on this campus. They are benefiting [from] this."