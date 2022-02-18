Rihanna Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Stunning Leopard-Print Coat

By Yashira C.

February 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Rihanna continues to wow us with her maternity looks!

The "Work" singer was photographed in New York City on Thursday afternoon, where she showed off her growing baby bump in a baggy leopard-print jacket that was left partially unzipped near her belly. She matched the animal-print outwear with a pair of black sweatpants, a set of furry brown heels, and a black hat over her loose waves.

The Fenty Beauty founder also accessorized her look with a long gold chain that was placed over her baby bump, stud earrings, gold rings on her fingers, and an anklet.

Rihanna is currently expecting her first baby with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. Since announcing the pregnancy, she has been putting her baby bump on display. In late January, the singer told PEOPLE that she has embraced "the good and the bad" that has come with her "newfound curves."

At the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles earlier this month, Rihanna explained that "it's fun" but also "a challenge" to play with fashion while pregnant. "I like it. I'm enjoying it," she said.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the "Love On The Brain" singer added, joking, "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!" She also explained how fashion helps her feel more confident these days, despite the general malaise and discomfort of pregnancy.

Rihanna's afternoon outing in New York City came about the same day the nine-time Grammy Award winner announced on Instagram that her Fenty Beauty line will be available in Ulta Beauty stores on March 6.

