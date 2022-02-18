'Skip To The End Of The Movie': Kyler Murray Advised To Leave The Cardinals

By Ginny Reese

February 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Kyler Murray saga with the Arizona Cardinals continues with many NFL personalities sharing bits of advice for the quarterback. AZ Central reported that Kevin Wildes, of FS1's First Things First show, said that Murray should just leave the Cardinals.

So how exactly did Wildes give this message? He said:

"I saw the beginning of the movie, now I'd like to jump to the end, which is you leaving Arizona. Just pack your bags and leave. And I know everyone is saying 'Wildes, wow, you're really jumping to the furthest most extreme.' Yeah, I am because we are in the Golden Age of 'if this is not working for me, I'm out and I'm going to find success.' It worked for Tom Brady, it worked from Gronkowski. It worked for Odell, it worked for Matthew Stafford. Why wouldn't it work for Kyler?
Let's think. There are teams out there that are a quarterback away, specifically the Broncos, maybe you can go back to the Bucs, if Tom Brady's 'retirement' holds. If I was Kyler, I would say, you know what? This isn't a fit for me. Obviously I'm deleting my Instagram (posts), I'm having to put out statements and the last time I had a situation that wasn't right for me, I transferred out of Texas A&M, I went to Oklahoma and I ended up winning the Heisman Trophy. … I think Kyler should just skip to the end of the movie and leave Arizona."

Some of the co-hosts of the show didn't agree. Nick Wright said that if Murray wanted out, another team would have to pay a really high cost to get him.

