The Breakfast Club & OneOf Team Up For An Exclusive NFT Collection

The Breakfast Club is formally stepping into the NFT space with their new collection.

On Tuesday, February 22, iHeart's groundbreaking, nationally syndicated morning show and OneOf, a Green Web3 Company for music and sports, announce the release of a new NFT collection based on The Breakfast Club and its legendary hosts DJ Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne Tha God. The collection will include six drops of digital NFT collectibles, and the first drop is expected to showcase the work of well-known illustrator and visual artist Justin Richburg.

“The Breakfast Club is one of the most influential morning shows, where honest, provocative and powerful conversations about Hip Hop and culture happen today,” said Gayle Troberman, Chief Marketing Officer for iHeartMedia. “Charlamagne tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy are an awesome team to collaborate with OneOf to share the latest and greatest NFTs with their massive, diverse audience across iHeart’s broadcast radio, podcast and streaming platforms.”

The Breakfast Club and OneOf's partnership will also give them the opportunity to bring the accessibility of NFT’s to a mass audience and give diverse artists a platform in this emerging space. The hip-hop world is already in the process of diving into the world of NFT's and cryptocurrency. With other major artists like Snoop Dogg, Quavo, and Curren$y getting into their virtual bags, it's only right for The Breakfast Club to follow suit.

iHeartRadio and OneOf first joined forces in the fall of 2021, when the platform created the official collectible NFT for the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival featuring performances by some of the biggest artists in music. The collection featured one million free NFTs and participating fans were eligible to receive tickets to the festival as well as limited-edition iHeartRadio Music Festival NFT artwork.

“The Breakfast Club is the most culturally relevant morning show in America, and the tireless work Charlamagne, Envy and Angela do everyday to elevate artists and shine lights on the important issues are inspiring to us all,” CEO and OneOf co-founder Lin Dai said. “OneOf has always been committed to be the most inclusive NFT platform since our founding, backed by Quincy Jones, over 80% of OneOf NFT collections are by black or minority artists. There’s no better partner than The Breakfast Club to educate the mass audience about importance of NFT technology to the music community.”

Look for more more information on The Breakfast Club and OneOf's new NFT Collection here.