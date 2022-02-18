This Is The Highest-Rated Wine Bar In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

February 18, 2022

Friends Toasting Wineglasses In Restaurant
Photo: Getty Images

People love to head to bars, restaurants, and pubs for a nice cold beer, an exciting cocktail, or just a nice glass of wine. What about places that are dedicated to the classy drink?

Yelp has the scoop on where customers are flocking to for a delicious sip of wine, especially in the Seattle, Washington area. The website even organizes some of these spots by their rating. According to Yelp, the highest-rated wine bar you can find in Seattle is...

Le Caviste!

This wine bar has a great 4.5-star rating with just over 260 reviews! According to its website, Le Caviste offers "a broad selection of wines from France, along with wine-based apéritifs... wines are chosen with care and priced to drink every day, accompanied by charcuterie, AOC fromages, and a few specialty plates from its tiny kitchen."

You can find Le Caviste at 1919 7th Ave.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated wine bars in Seattle:

  1. Le Caviste
  2. Bottlehouse
  3. The Tasting Room
  4. The Pink Door
  5. Aluel Cellars
  6. White Hero Cellars - Northwest Tastings Wine Bar
  7. Bacco Wine Bar
  8. Purple Cafe and Wine Bar
  9. Footprint Wine Tap
  10. Lady Yum

Click here to check out more amazing wine bars in the area.

