This Is The Highest-Rated Wine Bar In Seattle
By Zuri Anderson
February 18, 2022
People love to head to bars, restaurants, and pubs for a nice cold beer, an exciting cocktail, or just a nice glass of wine. What about places that are dedicated to the classy drink?
Yelp has the scoop on where customers are flocking to for a delicious sip of wine, especially in the Seattle, Washington area. The website even organizes some of these spots by their rating. According to Yelp, the highest-rated wine bar you can find in Seattle is...
This wine bar has a great 4.5-star rating with just over 260 reviews! According to its website, Le Caviste offers "a broad selection of wines from France, along with wine-based apéritifs... wines are chosen with care and priced to drink every day, accompanied by charcuterie, AOC fromages, and a few specialty plates from its tiny kitchen."
You can find Le Caviste at 1919 7th Ave.
Here are the Top 10 highest-rated wine bars in Seattle:
- Le Caviste
- Bottlehouse
- The Tasting Room
- The Pink Door
- Aluel Cellars
- White Hero Cellars - Northwest Tastings Wine Bar
- Bacco Wine Bar
- Purple Cafe and Wine Bar
- Footprint Wine Tap
- Lady Yum
Click here to check out more amazing wine bars in the area.