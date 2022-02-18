This Is The Highest-Rated Wine Bar In Seattle

People love to head to bars, restaurants, and pubs for a nice cold beer, an exciting cocktail, or just a nice glass of wine. What about places that are dedicated to the classy drink?

Yelp has the scoop on where customers are flocking to for a delicious sip of wine, especially in the Seattle, Washington area. The website even organizes some of these spots by their rating. According to Yelp, the highest-rated wine bar you can find in Seattle is...

Le Caviste!

This wine bar has a great 4.5-star rating with just over 260 reviews! According to its website, Le Caviste offers "a broad selection of wines from France, along with wine-based apéritifs... wines are chosen with care and priced to drink every day, accompanied by charcuterie, AOC fromages, and a few specialty plates from its tiny kitchen."

You can find Le Caviste at 1919 7th Ave.