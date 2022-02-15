This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Bread In Washington State
By Zuri Anderson
February 16, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
If it's one thing people will say about a restaurant, besides the menu, it's their bread. Like how people will judge a fast food restaurant on its fries, bread is essential when you're waiting for a meal at a restaurant. It sets the mood for the rest of your dining experience.
If you ever wondered what restaurant has the nicest servings of bread, Eat This, Not That! has you covered:
"To help guide you in making better bread choices, we put together a list of some of the best restaurant bread out there. From fresh crusty bread with butter to piping hot loaves served with delicious spreads, here's where to find the best restaurant bread in every state."
According to writers, you can find the best restaurant bread in Washington at...
Here's what writers said about the restaurant:
"It is clear to see that The Pink Door in Seattle has mastered the art of the meal—everything from its appetizers to its entrees (which include their beloved bechamel sauce lasagna) is exquisite. Because of this, it is no surprise that they also serve some delectable bread."
You can find this fine-dining establishment at 1919 Post Alley in Seattle.
