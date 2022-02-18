Reality TV Star Plans On Getting A House In Utah Soon
By Dani Medina
February 18, 2022
One of the reality stars of Vanderpump Rules is looking to get back to her Utah roots.
Lauren "Lala Kent" Burningham answered a fan's question during an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram on Thursday — and she said she's planning a return to the Beehive State. A fan asked Kent, who currently lives in Los Angeles, if she would ever "consider coming back to SLC (Salt Lake City?)"
Kent, 31, responded, "My life is in LA, but I am planning on getting a place in Utah soon 🤍," with a nighttime photo of the Capitol building overlooking downtown Salt Lake City.
Kent grew up in Utah. Here's what she told Bravo Insider in 2020 about her upbringing:
"Everyone knew their neighbors and talked to their neighbors. We would drive around the neighborhood and give out our Christmas gifts to each family. We walked to and from school. I didn't appreciate it when I lived there, but now looking back I'm like, I couldn’t have picked a better place. That was the perfect place to grow up because there wasn’t a lot happening, it was very mellow. It was more of a ski town. I grew up 30 minutes down from Park City, so it was just very much, we were in nature. And there wasn’t a lot of time or opportunity to get into a lot of trouble. So for me, it was the perfect situation. I loved growing up there. I wish that I had a place like that to raise my future child."
Kent was pregnant with her daughter Ocean at the time of the interview.