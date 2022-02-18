Reality TV Star Plans On Getting A House In Utah Soon

By Dani Medina

February 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

One of the reality stars of Vanderpump Rules is looking to get back to her Utah roots.

Lauren "Lala Kent" Burningham answered a fan's question during an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram on Thursday — and she said she's planning a return to the Beehive State. A fan asked Kent, who currently lives in Los Angeles, if she would ever "consider coming back to SLC (Salt Lake City?)"

Kent, 31, responded, "My life is in LA, but I am planning on getting a place in Utah soon 🤍," with a nighttime photo of the Capitol building overlooking downtown Salt Lake City.

Photo: Lala Kent/Instagram

Kent grew up in Utah. Here's what she told Bravo Insider in 2020 about her upbringing:

"Everyone knew their neighbors and talked to their neighbors. We would drive around the neighborhood and give out our Christmas gifts to each family. We walked to and from school. I didn't appreciate it when I lived there, but now looking back I'm like, I couldn’t have picked a better place. That was the perfect place to grow up because there wasn’t a lot happening, it was very mellow. It was more of a ski town. I grew up 30 minutes down from Park City, so it was just very much, we were in nature. And there wasn’t a lot of time or opportunity to get into a lot of trouble. So for me, it was the perfect situation. I loved growing up there. I wish that I had a place like that to raise my future child."

Kent was pregnant with her daughter Ocean at the time of the interview.

