Reality TV Star Plans On Getting A House In Utah Soon

One of the reality stars of Vanderpump Rules is looking to get back to her Utah roots.

Lauren "Lala Kent" Burningham answered a fan's question during an "Ask Me Anything" session on Instagram on Thursday — and she said she's planning a return to the Beehive State. A fan asked Kent, who currently lives in Los Angeles, if she would ever "consider coming back to SLC (Salt Lake City?)"

Kent, 31, responded, "My life is in LA, but I am planning on getting a place in Utah soon 🤍," with a nighttime photo of the Capitol building overlooking downtown Salt Lake City.