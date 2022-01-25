Jennie Nguyen will no longer be a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City after "offensive social media posts" came to light.

Nguyen's social media posts were related to the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, according to Page Six. She allegedly shared and reposted memes with language like "BLM Thugs" and "Violent Gangs."

She also allegedly shared a post in September 2020 that said, "I'm sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it's wrong to loot, steal, set buildings a blaze, block traffic, laser people's eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?"

Fans of the show criticized Bravo for not immediately firing Nguyen after her racist social media posts.

Bravo shared a statement Tuesday on social media:

"Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.' We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention. Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions."