Winter Storm Leads To 100-Car Pileup, Shut Down On Illinois Interstate
By Jason Hall
February 18, 2022
More than 100 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes amid a winter storm on a 30-mile stretch of an Illinois highway, which remains shut down early Friday (February 18) morning.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Interstate 39, which connects to Wisconsin, has shut down in both directions between Normal and Minonk following the massive pileup and isn't expected to reopen until the afternoon.
"Interstate 39 remains closed in both directions with no access between Normal and Minonk because of multiple crashes involving 100+ plus vehicles on Thursday. It is not expected to reopen until roughly midday today," IDOT Illinois tweeted.
Illinois State Police initially responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-39 in El Paso Thursday (February 17) night and worked to get drivers off the road and into warm shelter following the accidents, NBC News reports.
“Troopers are currently working diligently to get everyone off the roadway safely and as quickly as possible. We’re asking everyone to avoid the area. Please do not travel unless it is an emergency,” an Illinois trooper said in a video shared by the department Thursday night via NBC News.
Numerous photos and videos shared on social media showed the crash on the interstate, which included a pileup of semi-trailer trucks and visibly severe weather.
A winter storm hit Illinois on Thursday, with some areas, such as Lincoln, getting more than six inches of snow.
NBC News reports numerous states were under weather alerts late Thursday, which affected more than 50 million Americans.