Winter Storm Leads To 100-Car Pileup, Shut Down On Illinois Interstate

More than 100 vehicles were involved in multiple crashes amid a winter storm on a 30-mile stretch of an Illinois highway, which remains shut down early Friday (February 18) morning.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Interstate 39, which connects to Wisconsin, has shut down in both directions between Normal and Minonk following the massive pileup and isn't expected to reopen until the afternoon.

"Interstate 39 remains closed in both directions with no access between Normal and Minonk because of multiple crashes involving 100+ plus vehicles on Thursday. It is not expected to reopen until roughly midday today," IDOT Illinois tweeted.