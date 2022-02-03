Winter Storm Warning Issued Throughout Pittsburgh Area

The Pittsburgh area is expected to be hit by a massive weather system bringing rain, ice and snow overnight.

WPXI reports a winter storm warning is in effect for several Western Pennsylvania counties including Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Washington, Lawrence, Mercer, Greene and Venago from 1:00 a.m. Thursday (February 3) through 10:00 a.m. Friday (February 4).

A winter weather advisory has also been issued for Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties from 7:00 a.m. through 10:00 a.m. Friday.

A flood watch is also in effect for Washington, Greene, western Fayette, Monongalia, Preston and Garrett countie through 1:00 a.m. Friday.

PennDOT officials in Butler told WPXI they plan to begin to send crews to treat roads and highways once the rain begins to slow down and will monitor roads in relation to the freezing rain, sleet and snow expected to be present, noting that their stockpiles of salt are full.

Heavy rain has continued to fall throughout the afternoon in Western Pennsylvania before freezing rain is expected to be present at around 9:00 p.m. local time and continue through 1:00 a.m.

A wintry mix is expected for 2:00 a.m. before snow is present throughout the morning and into the afternoon.

Light snow is expected in the morning before transitioning to snow showers during the afternoon, with "around one inch" of snowfall expected, according to the WPXI Pittsburgh forecast.