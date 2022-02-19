Demi Lovato Shares Behind-The-Scenes Clip Of Studio Session

Demi Lovato is giving fans a sneak peek into their studio sessions, complete with snippets of instrumentals possibly for some new music.

In a new clip posted to their Instagram Story on Friday (February 18), the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared a behind-the-scene glimpse into the music-making process. Demi isn't in the clip, but shows who appears to be an audio engineer or producer at the sound board jamming to some pure rock sounds –– complete with gritty guitar rifts, hard-hitting drums, and an electrifying vibe that makes it hard not to nod your head along to the beat.

Last month, Demi held a "funeral" for their pop music, and the 29-year-old entertainer is seemingly holding to that promise. The "Confident" singer has been sharing snippets of new songs here and there on social media.