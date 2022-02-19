Remember when Nicki Minaj said her cousin's friend's testicles swelled after taking the Covid-19 vaccine? Well, the Philadelphia Health Department certainly didn't forget.

The local public health agency reignited the conversation online this week after replying to one of Nicki's recent tweets that said, "Nothing like watching someone speak confidently about something they know nothing about."

In response, the official Philadelphia Public Health account tweeted the emoji eyes along with a screenshot of Nicki's September 2021 tweet that went into detail about her cousin's friend's testicles' response to the vaccine.

"My cousin in Trinidad won't get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you're comfortable with your decision, not bullied," the "Pills N Potion" rapper tweeted last fall.