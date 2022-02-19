Oklahoma Police Searching For 'Potato Chip Thief'

By Dani Medina

February 19, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Police in Oklahoma are searching for a man who broke into a store and stole a register along with over 30 bags of potato chips.

This man has been dubbed the "Potato Chip Thief."

According to FOX 23, the "Potato Chip Thief" has been allegedly stealing from multiple businesses in the Tulsa area. "This person is obviously committing, what we think are multiple burglaries in this same area with these business owners. We need to get him identified," Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean told FOX 23.

Other businesses include Citi Trends, Tia Chepa and El Gallo Loco — all located on 31st and Garnett. According to surveillance footage from El Gallo Loco obtained by FOX 23, the "Potato Chip Thief" is seen going behind the counter, unplugging the cash register and making off with an entire rack of potato chips.

"It is pretty dang serious. They are felonies, he is destroying property to gain entry into a property illegally and then taking their belongings. It is an invasion of privacy,” Bean said.

Nearly $1,300 has been damaged or stolen as a result.

