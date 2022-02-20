Billie Eilish Is Unrecognizable While Showing Off Stunning New Look

By Katrina Nattress

February 20, 2022

Variety Hitmakers Presented by Peacock | Girls5eva - Arrivals
Photo: Getty Images North America

On Saturday night (February 19), Billie Eilish took a break from posting tour content on Instagram to show off a stunning new look that'll make you do a double take.

The 20-year-old is wearing long, black latex gloves and a matching wrap over her hair, while her dark bangs cover her eyes. The photo is a mirror selfie, with racks of clothing behind her, which leads fans to believe that a new music video may be in the works.

Unfortunately, Eilish didn't give much to work with while captioning the post (she simply used a "💥" emoji), so we'll have to wait and see what she's got up her sleeves (or in this case, gloves).

See her post below.

Eilish is currently on her Happier Than Ever tour and played back-to-back nights at New York City's Madison Square Garden over the weekend. See a list of remaining dates below.

Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever North American tour dates

02/20 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

02/22 – Prudential Center – Newark, NJ

03/08 – Legacy Arena – Birmingham, AL

03/09 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

03/11 – Yum! Center – Louisville, KY

03/12 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit, MI

03/14 – United Center – Chicago, IL

03/15 – Xcel Center – St. Paul, MN

03/16 – CHI Health Center – Omaha, NE

03/19 – Ball Arena (formerly Pepsi Center) – Denver, CO

03/21 – Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

03/24 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver, BC

03/25 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/26 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA

03/29 – Chase Center – San Francisco – CA

03/30 – Golden 1 Center – Sacramento, CA

04/01 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

04/02 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/04 – Gila River Arena – Glendale, AZ

04/06 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/08 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/09 – The Forum – Los Angeles, CA

04/16 – Coachella Festival – Indio, CA

04/23 – Coachella Festival – Indio, CA

Billie Eilish
