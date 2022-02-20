Billie Eilish Is Unrecognizable While Showing Off Stunning New Look

On Saturday night (February 19), Billie Eilish took a break from posting tour content on Instagram to show off a stunning new look that'll make you do a double take.

The 20-year-old is wearing long, black latex gloves and a matching wrap over her hair, while her dark bangs cover her eyes. The photo is a mirror selfie, with racks of clothing behind her, which leads fans to believe that a new music video may be in the works.

Unfortunately, Eilish didn't give much to work with while captioning the post (she simply used a "💥" emoji), so we'll have to wait and see what she's got up her sleeves (or in this case, gloves).

See her post below.