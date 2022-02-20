Dog Reunited With Family After Missing For 12 Years

A missing California dog was reunited with her owner 12 years after initially going missing, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The department said an animal services officer received a report about a stray dog described as appearing "old and unwell" who was dropped off on a rural property outside of Stockton on February 10.

The officer scanned the dog for a tracking chip, which identified the canine as Zoey, who had been reported missing from Lafayette, California in 2010.

Zoey had been missing so long that the microchip company had actually listed her as "decreased" in their records in 2015, according to the department.

Fortunately, her owner, Michelle, who now lived in Benicia, still had the same phone number and was contacted to reunite with her beloved lost pet.