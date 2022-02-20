Travis Barker Shares Fierce Photo Of Himself And His 'Twin'

Did you know Travis Barker had a twin!? Over the weekend, the blink-182 drummer revealed the revelation in an Instagram post. Okay, so, it's actually a Doberman Pinscher, but the resemblance still is uncanny, isn't it?

In the photo, Barker stands in a pose while the dog sits fiercely as he tugs at the leash. The post has a simple caption: "Look at my twin."

Though it's not clear if this fierce four-legged friend is the newest addition to the Barker family, he has shown his love for animals in many ways — most notably by going vegan more than a decade ago — and is definitely a dog lover.

See Barker's post below.