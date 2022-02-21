Adele Looks Breathtaking In $20K Leopard Look At NBA All-Star Game

Adele was spotted sitting courtside in a luxurious leopard outfit.

The “Easy On Me” singer was sat next to boyfriend Rich Paul, as well as Mary J. Blige, at Sunday’s 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, dressed in animal-print pieces by Alaïa.

She donned a calf-hair coat ($14,700) over a matching ruffled minidress ($3,180), along with Wolford tights ($46), knee-high black suede Manolo Blahnik boots ($1,375) and her signature cat eye.

The large diamond ring she’s been wearing this month that sparked engagement rumors at the Brit Awards was missing, however.

According to gem experts at Page Six Style, the Lorraine Schwartz diamond looks to be around 10 carats, and could be worth $1 million.

Instead of the ring, Adele went for a simple gold band at the game with her sports agent beau, who dressed down in a varsity jacket and jeans.

During her appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” earlier this month, the Grammy winner was asked whether she and Paul were engaged, to which she replied, “If I was, would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

She also revealed on the show that her postponed Las Vegas residency is “absolutely 100 percent happening this year,” as she’s “got plans” to have a baby with Paul in 2023.

The duo have been dating for about six months.