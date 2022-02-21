Alice Merton Details Covid Battle: 'I'm Still Standing'

Alice Merton has been teasing fans that a new album was coming ever since releasing her latest singles — "Hero" and "Island" — but unfortunately a positive COVID-19 test delayed that. Five weeks ago, the "No Roots" singer captioned an Instagram post "it’s coming…" and then was silent. Now we know why.

"Covid wasn’t fun but I’m still standing! (I envy anyone who said they had a little sniffle and that was it)," she wrote on Instagram. "No more fooling around tho guys. Big announcement on Wednesday 🥳 can you guess what this album will be called ? 😉"

See her post below.