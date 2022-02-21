Britney Spears Lands $15M Book Deal

Britney Spears will finally be authoring a memoir telling her story. The "Toxic" singer has landed a book deal rumored to be worth as much as $15 million.

Publishing insiders say that Spears has reached a landmark deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for her tell-all memoir about her career, her life, and her family. The deal comes after a bidding war from multiple publishers over her book, according to one insider, who claimed, “the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas.”

After the release of Jamie Lynn's "Things I Should Have Said," this January, Britney has been waiting to uncover the truth and tell her side of the story.

In her book, Jamie Lynn described a time when Britney took a knife, locked them both in a room, and said, “Baby, I’m scared” — a claim which Britney vehemently denied.

“I’ve never been around you ever with a knife or even would I ever even think to do such…only a scum person would make up such things about someone,” Britney tweeted.

She also posted on Instagram that she was sitting on a vault of stories about relatives who sat by as she endured the brutal conditions of her 13-year conservatorship. “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview.”

Britney has been the subject of many documentaries that have focused on her legal battles and bids for freedom since her conservatorship was ended after 13 years in November, many of which she has criticized.

She has been dropping hints recently that she’s ready to start writing her book. In early January, she shared a photo of an old-school typewriter, which she captioned “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”

