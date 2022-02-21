Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies At Age 27, Days After Mysterious Accident

By Dave Basner

February 22, 2022

Photo: Instagram/ZOSobe

Zoe Sozo Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama For America Strong in 2021, has died at the age of 27.

The beauty queen was injured in an accident on February 10th. Details surrounding what happened to her have not been revealed, but her family broke the news of the incident to fans on Instagram, revealing that she had "sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem and is in a coma." Her prognosis at the time seemed grim, with the post noting that doctors did not think the damage could be repaired and she might "not have much time left."

Then, this week, her parents updated Zoe's followers on their daughter's passing, writing on Instagram, "Our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries."

The Miss For America Strong pageant honors single women, and Zoe represented Alabama in it last year. She also worked as a political commentator for a conservative media company and was a mother of one.

Bethel's family is stunned in the wake of her death, writing on Facebook, "This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her."

To help cover Zoe's funeral costs, a GoFundMe page has been set up.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.