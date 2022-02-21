Miss Alabama Zoe Sozo Bethel Dies At Age 27, Days After Mysterious Accident
By Dave Basner
February 22, 2022
Zoe Sozo Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama For America Strong in 2021, has died at the age of 27.
The beauty queen was injured in an accident on February 10th. Details surrounding what happened to her have not been revealed, but her family broke the news of the incident to fans on Instagram, revealing that she had "sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem and is in a coma." Her prognosis at the time seemed grim, with the post noting that doctors did not think the damage could be repaired and she might "not have much time left."
Then, this week, her parents updated Zoe's followers on their daughter's passing, writing on Instagram, "Our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries."
The Miss For America Strong pageant honors single women, and Zoe represented Alabama in it last year. She also worked as a political commentator for a conservative media company and was a mother of one.
Bethel's family is stunned in the wake of her death, writing on Facebook, "This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her."
To help cover Zoe's funeral costs, a GoFundMe page has been set up.