2022 iHeartRadio Living Black!: How To Watch

As Black History Month continues, iHeartRadio's Living Black! Empowered by AT&T is about to kick it up a notch as it celebrates Black culture and impact in America on Wednesday, February 23rd.

This year's star-studded iHeartRadio Living Black! features performances by Lizzo, Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and more from the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles, as well as Black-owned businesses across the country. The exclusive special will also feature special guest appearances from stars including John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie and more.

Produced by Emmy and Grammy award-winning producer Rikki Hughes of Magic Lemonade, and a 2022 AT&T Dream in Black Future Maker, iHeartRadio Living Black! will pay homage to the culture that sets the trends, creates the moments, and moves the world. The show will weave once-in-a-lifetime performances into a powerful audio and visual celebration of the Black experience featuring artists, actors, creators, and Black leaders who have shaped culture. Many of the artists included in this year’s iHeartRadio Living Black! have made a major impact on the culture by sharing their music and perspective with the world's most-passionate fans on TikTok, and now they will come together in celebration of Black History Month.

Tune in to watch the 2022 iHeartRadio Living Black! special on February 23rd at 8pm ET/5pm PT via TikTok LIVE, as well as across iHeartMedia Hip-Hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app. The event will also be available after the premiere on iHeartRadio's YouTube and Facebook beginning February 24th through March 6th.